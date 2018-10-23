October 23, 2018

YOU’LL TOTALLY BELIEVE WHAT HAPPENED NEXT: Spanish-language network reporter reveals who is ‘infiltrating’ migrant caravan heading to US.

“The borders in Central American are not as strong as the U.S., which makes it possible for people from Panama and Ecuador to cross easily,” Santa Anna explained. “They cross from Costa Rica, then later go through Guatemala and eventually make it into our country.”

“Yesterday when we were traveling through Guatemala, we noticed people from El Salvador and even people from Bangladesh,” he continued.

“Can you imagine what they had to do to get here?” he said. “They infiltrated themselves in this caravan and tried to cross with the crowd. That would have benefited them greatly.”