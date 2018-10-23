October 23, 2018

BUT I HAD BEEN ASSURED BY THE SMARTEST MAN EVER THAT WE COULDN’T DRILL OUR WAY TO LOWER ENERGY PRICES: American Energy: Making Oil Shocks History. “Potential supply disruptions no longer stir a national conversation on thermostats and speed limits. Since 2008, U.S. oil production has more than doubled, and this year, we likely become the world’s top oil producer, passing both Saudi Arabia and Russia. U.S. natural gas production has surged almost 50%, and also now leads the world. Abundant gas is making electricity cleaner and more affordable, and enabling a resurgence in manufacturing and the good-paying jobs that come with it. Energy exports are booming—the U.S. is on pace to become a net energy exporter by 2022, significantly improving our balance of trade. A reduced dependence on energy imports has enhanced national security and strengthened U.S. leverage in foreign relations.”

It can’t be stated often enough that restrictions on fracking mean restrictions on America’s independence, national security, and foreign policy.