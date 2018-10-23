October 23, 2018
OKAY, FINE, BUT IF WE ALSO GET A SUPER FLU, I’M GOING TO HAVE A TALK WITH JOHN RINGO: Weak sun and El Nino events may create a colder and snowier than normal winter season in much of the eastern half of the USA.
