October 22, 2018

AMERICA’S CAMP OF THE SAINTS PROBLEM: A vast caravan of unarmed poor migrants are walking* north towards the frontier. A far-right dystopian novel from 1973 foresaw the challenge.

Plus a related question and answer: Did a Univision reporter prove Donald Trump right about the migrant caravan?

Twitchy.com observes that earlier today, Trump tweeted:

Naturally, as Twitchy goes on to note, the DNC-MSM lost it at Trump’s reference to “Middle Easterners” in the caravan. But as Benny Johnson of the Daily Caller writes, “Bangladeshis Joined Migrant Caravan In Guatemala, Univision Correspondent Reports.”

* Who is organizing their support infrastructure?