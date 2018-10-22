October 22, 2018

JUST NBC THE BLOODY OBVIOUS: TWITTER IS REVEALING THAT JOURNALISTS ARE MOSTLY LEFT-WING.

Dylan Byers has a piece for NBC News which argues that Twitter is a “minefield” for journalists. Why? Because it often unintentionally reveals that so many of them are left-wing. Byers kicks off the piece with a look at a recent tweet from Politico Editor-in-chief John Harris. I wrote about this story last week. In case you missed it, Harris tweeted this:

The link above is to John Sexton at Hot Air. In his article at NBC, Byers goes on to note:

It also served as a reminder of the perils journalists face on Twitter, where there is a temptation to stray from reporting and share jokes and opinions. One errant observation, or an improperly worded thought, and journalists can find that they’ve inadvertently exposed their own biases to the world — and caused a firestorm in the process.

Hard to believe that in 2018, a journalist is still arguing that his profession strives to be “objective.”