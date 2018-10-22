October 22, 2018

I DONATED: Help Mark Judge Rebuild His Life. He was collateral damage in the Democrats’ anti-Kavanaugh smear campaign, and he deserves help. “He lost his apartment, his job, and several writing contracts, leaving him with massive unpaid legal and other bills. Mark Judge does not wish to disparage anyone nor talk to the media about an episode that was traumatic and unfair for him and, indeed, everyone involved. Mark Judge simply wants to live a private life, take care of his weakened health, and pay his legal and personal bills.”