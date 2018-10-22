PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 22, 2018

VOTE. AND VOTE REPUBLICAN, OR WE MIGHT AS WELL HAVE ELECTED HILLARY:  Election 2018: thinking about impeachment.  Tell our Ladies and Lords were to stick it, and keep their greedy hands away from power.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 4:34 am