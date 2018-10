BLUE TSUNAMI OR BLUE SPLASH?: John Fund’s report is somewhat more optimistic than I am about the GOP’s chances of retaining the House. But judge for yourself.

Meanwhile, I’ve been getting a deluge of emails from left-leaning political organizations. I got one yesterday that said Cruz and O’Rourke are “officially tied” and asked for more money. Note that if a corporation made a similar statement about its business prospects it would be sued for securities violations and fraud.