PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 21, 2018

WITH SAUDI HYSTERIA REPLACING “RUSSIANS UNDER MY BED!” HYSTERIA, it falls to Glenn Greenwald, of all people, to remind the news media that the U.S. has always ignored Saudi atrocities, even when The Lightworker was president:

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:59 am