October 21, 2018
WITH SAUDI HYSTERIA REPLACING “RUSSIANS UNDER MY BED!” HYSTERIA, it falls to Glenn Greenwald, of all people, to remind the news media that the U.S. has always ignored Saudi atrocities, even when The Lightworker was president:
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
WITH SAUDI HYSTERIA REPLACING “RUSSIANS UNDER MY BED!” HYSTERIA, it falls to Glenn Greenwald, of all people, to remind the news media that the U.S. has always ignored Saudi atrocities, even when The Lightworker was president: