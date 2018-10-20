October 20, 2018

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: “We obtained an email sent by [Kyrsten Sinema] among many crazy conspiracies, she accuses the then President Bush of: ‘Putting arsenic in our water.’ ‘Crowning himself King of the World for Life.’ ‘Stealing all of our civil liberties.’”

Additional emails show that Sinema “was behind a protest to free José Padilla, also known as Muhajir Abdullah, who was convicted in federal court of aiding terrorists. Padilla was arrested in Chicago on May 8, 2002, on suspicion of plotting a radiological bomb attack.”

Related: “Population Connection, formerly known as Zero Population Growth, describes itself as ‘America’s voice for population stabilization’ and has said that families should be ‘taxed to the hilt’ for ‘irresponsible breeding.’ Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show the fringe group’s political arm, Population Connection Action Fund, has donated to six Democratic Senate candidates this election cycle: Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jacky Rosen of Nevada, Tina Smith of Minnesota, Jon Tester of Montana, Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.”