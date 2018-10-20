October 20, 2018

IF YOU CAN HEAR THE WHISTLE, YOU’RE THE DOG: NBC’s John Harwood says that President Donald Tump has added to his secret lexicon of racist dog whistles – the new addition is “mob.”

Well, it’s Democratic operative with a byline John Harwood after he was issued his talking points from 2018’s equivalent to the Journolist, so what did you expect? But how would NBC rate “mob” as a dog whistle up against “golf” and “Chicago,” which were spotted by NBC’s Bletchley Park-level racial decoder equipment in 2012?

Earlier: The Left Had No Problem Labeling the Tea Party a ‘Mob.’

(Classical reference in headline.)