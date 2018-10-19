October 19, 2018

WORRIES AT THE NEW YORK TIMES: What if the Republicans Win Everything Again? Total victory for the G.O.P. would mean Trump unleashed.

Well, don’t get cocky, kids. If you care, you should be volunteering and donating.