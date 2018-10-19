October 19, 2018

I’M SO OLD, I REMEMBER WHEN POLITICAL ILLUSTRATIONS WERE REPORTED AS HAVING KILLED IN ARIZONA. “Arizona Republic editorial cartoonist Steve Benson on the McSally vs. Sinema [Arizona Senate] Race:”

“Gabby Gifford’s district. Remember when a full week of news cycles were focused on how the use of crosshairs on a Palin mailer was beyond the pale? How did we get here? I’m seriously asking how,” Lyndsey Fifield of the Heritage Foundation asks. And as another Twitter user notes, “Shooting down an American jet might not be the image Kyrsten Sinema wants.”

Well, at least not this year.