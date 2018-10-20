October 20, 2018

AND THE HITS JUST KEEP ON COMING: Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema Attacked ‘Bullshit’ Stay-At-Home Moms For ‘Leeching Off Their Husbands.’

They’re not “flubs” or botched jokes — the quotes from Sinema are what she honestly believed at the time she uttered them, and likely still does. As Michael Kinsley famous said, “A gaffe is when a politician tells the truth – some obvious truth he isn’t supposed to say.” Or at least his or her personal “truth,” to borrow from former NJ governor Jim McGreevy.