October 19, 2018

QUESTIONS ASKED: “What would we know if we knew everything about this army of Honduran ‘migrants’ marching toward our southern border? Whose idea was this? Who spent money to organize this pre-election publicity stunt?”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:44 pm