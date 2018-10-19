October 19, 2018

PREDICTION: BASICALLY ZERO PRESS COVERAGE. Uh oh: Woman claims “unwanted” sexual advance by Senate Dem in “late 1980s.” “Shall we go by the old rules or the new rules? Rep. Jim Renacci’s (R-OH) Senate campaign has highlighted a claim by an anonymous woman that incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) might have sexually harassed or assaulted her in the late 1980s. The Renacci campaign has released a statement from the woman’s attorney, who says the victim has indirect support of her claims.”