October 18, 2018

MOBS VS. JOBS: GOP Candidate Recovering From Assault Blames Maxine Waters, Hillary Clinton, and Eric Holder. “Shane Mekeland, a Republican candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives, blamed Democrats for the climate of incivility and violence that led to the assault against him last weekend. He also called out the Minnesota Democratic Party for refusing to fire a staffer who posted on Facebook that Democrats would ‘guillotine’ Republicans after the election. On Friday evening, he suffered a concussion after being sucker-punched in the head in a politically motivated attack. A full recovery will take 4 to 6 weeks. The election is in 19 days.”