October 18, 2018

BRIDGET JOHNSON: Twitter Dumps Data on Millions of Tweets, Accounts Linked to Russian, Iran Operations. “The Russian trolls farms ‘tried to inflame everybody’ and often ‘pushed both sides of divisive issues’.”

Well, of course. Russian meddling isn’t about preferring one side or candidate over the other, it’s about sowing discord and discrediting whoever is in power. In that, the Kremlin can’t believe its good luck that the American Left has been so eager to help those efforts along.

On brief reflection, the Kremlin is probably used to it.