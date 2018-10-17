PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 17, 2018

THE MOB COMES TO TENNESSEE: Blackburn backlash shocks Mt. Juliet restaurant owner.

Courtney’s Restaurant and Catering owner Tom Courtney said he’s experienced a strong social media backlash because he rented the event room at his Mt. Juliet business to U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn on Saturday.

Courtney said he’s been called a Nazi, an abuser, had his life threatened and said his staff has been verbally attacked.

Hundreds of posters on social media said they would boycott his restaurant because it was a local venue to Blackburn, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate against former Democratic Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Disgraceful. You don’t hear of Republicans targeting places like this for hosting Democrat events.

