PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
X
«
»

October 18, 2018

SHRINKAGE: President Donald Trump says he’ll ask Cabinet to cut department budgets by 5 percent.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he would cut the federal budget with the help of his Cabinet, a proposal that analysts said was aspirational at best and unlikely to affect the skyrocketing federal deficit.

“We’re going to ask every Cabinet secretary to cut 5 percent for next year,” Trump said before a Cabinet meeting at the White House.

The president’s request is likely for his fiscal 2020 budget proposal, which is due to Congress early next year.

It’s a low bar, admittedly, but Trump is a more libertarian, and more conservative, president than any in my lifetime.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 8:31 am