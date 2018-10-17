October 17, 2018

WORST NAZI EVER: Trump nominates openly gay conservative to federal appeals court. “Bumatay is an assistant U.S. attorney in California handling various criminal issues, including opioid abuse and transnational organized crime, according to the White House. He went to Yale and Harvard Law School, and the White House said Bumatay is a member of the National Filipino American Lawyers Association, the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and the Tom Homann LGBT Law Association. Bumatay is the second openly gay person Trump has nominated for the federal bench, according to the Washington Blade.”

Sadly, California’s homophobic female senators, Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris, oppose him and tried to block his nomination.