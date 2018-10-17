October 17, 2018
LIBERTY: YOU’RE DOING IT WRONG. In Religious Freedom Case, State Says It Can Force a Muslim Tattoo Artist to Endorse Christianity. “That’s no different from forcing Christians to celebrate gay weddings.”
