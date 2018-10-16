October 16, 2018

HEIDI HEITKAMP (D-ND) APOLOGIZES FOR OUTING SEXUAL-ASSAULT SURVIVORS.

UPDATE: At the Daily Wire, Ashe Schow adds, “One woman posted in a Facebook group for Bismarck, ND, news that not only did she not give permission for her name to be used by the campaign, but that she doesn’t support Heitkamp and is not even a domestic abuse survivor:”

“This was posted in the Bismarck Tribune,” The woman says in her post, which contained a photo of the ad. “A lot of these people listed, including me, did not give anyone permission for our names to be posted. I don’t even support Heidi Heitkamp and I am not a domestic abuse survivor. Should this even be legal?? Using people’s names as part of your campaign??”

Another woman said the campaign was “literally sharing false information.” She wrote a response to the campaign saying she “NEVER gave my consent or permission, written or verbal, to be involved in anything like this: for, against, or personally affected.” She also said some of the names are spelled wrong and that some are listed twice.

A third woman also said her name was used without her permission, and that she was “FURIOUS” for being included. She said using their names in this way has made them a “target” for their abusers who have seen the list and assumed they told somebody.