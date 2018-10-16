October 16, 2018

THE BEST AND THE BRIGHTEST: Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams Makes Up a County in Georgia. “There is no Glasgow County in Georgia. What makes this really rich is that Stacey Abrams was touring the national news networks to attack Brian Kemp for purported voter suppression while Brian Kemp was actually in South Georgia working with local elections officials to make sure they’d be able to start early voting today and carry out the election.”

Or maybe the GOP has suppressed Glasgow County’s votes so successfully that the county has ceased to exist. . . .