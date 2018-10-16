October 16, 2018
UGH: Emergency Meeting Called to Determine Global Risk of Latest Ebola Outbreak. “Instability is hampering efforts to contain the outbreak. CDC staff who were in the DRC to help have been pulled out of affected hot spots.”
