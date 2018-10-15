October 15, 2018

BLUE WAVE: ABC: Generic Ballot In Battleground Districts Is … R+1? Nice poll, kid. Don’t get cocky.

Related: Salena Zito: A Republican red tide is pushing back against the Dems’ blue wave. “If people like Westbrook and Vogel coalesce around the GOP, the Democrats could be in trouble. And if the Democrats keep supporting people who claw at the doors of the Supreme Court in protest, or harass Republicans and their families at dinners, or talk nonstop about impeachment or echo Hillary Clinton’s sentiment that: ‘You cannot be civil with a political party that wants to destroy what you stand for,’ then they may do what I thought unlikely: stop their own blue wave mid-flow.”