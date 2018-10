LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: A Fractional Native American and Much, Much More. “‘Journalist’ Jamal Khashoggi was seen entering the Saudi embassy in Turkey and has not been seen since. All sorts of fantastic stories surrounding his disappearance are showcased in the media: he was chopped up into little pieces by Saudi agents, “sources” say he was murdered in the embassy, there is video and audio of his murder etc. But we have been given no evidence of any of theses claims. None.”