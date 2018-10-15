October 15, 2018

AS SOMEONE SAID ON TWITTER, IF I HAVE 1/1024TH OF A MILLION DOLLARS, IS IT PROOF I’M A MILLIONAIRE? Elizabeth Warren Releases DNA Test Results.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made public the results of a DNA test on Monday, which an expert said shows “strong evidence’’ that she has a Native American ancestor.

Warren provided the test results to The Boston Globe on Sunday, the newspaper said, “in an effort to defuse questions about her ancestry that have persisted for years.” The disclosure is another strong sign that she is seriously considering running for president, according to the publication.

“The vast majority” of Warren’s ancestry is European but “the results strongly support the existence of an unadmixed Native American ancestor” six to 10 generations ago, according to Carlos D. Bustamante, a Stanford University professor who analyzed the results.

This means she could be just 1/1,024th Native American if the ancestor is 10 generations back, the Globe said.

She possesses 12 times more Native American blood than a white person from Great Britain, the report found, and 10 times more than a white person from Utah.