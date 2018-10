OLD AND BUSTED: #BELIEVEALLWOMEN.

The New Hotness? Hillary Clinton: Bill should “absolutely not” have resigned over Lewinsky scandal.

Robyn Urback of the CBC writes that Bill Clinton is massively overdue for a #MeToo reckoning.

But today is not that day, Hillary “Aragorn” Clinton shouts. As Amanda Carpenter tweets, “Hearing Hillary defend Bill’s affair with Monica is a 2018 plot twist I did not expect.”