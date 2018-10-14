October 14, 2018

COCAINE MITCH WEIGHS IN: How McConnell finally came around on Trump: ‘I look at the results.’

Just two years ago, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was looking for a way to defeat Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary, and told colleagues they would “drop him like a hot rock” if the flamboyant real estate mogul won the nomination.

Two years later, McConnell is impressed with Trump’s results, which include ushering in the most important Republican initiatives in a generation, and shifting the Supreme Court in a conservative direction for the first time in decades.

“This Congress has been the best two years of my time here,” McConnell told the Washington Examiner in a Capitol interview before the Senate left town to campaign ahead of the Nov. 6 election.