DON’T GET COCKY, KID: Pollster Zogby: Dem House win ‘far from certain, elusive,’ Senate ‘nearly impossible.’

But if it turns out that way, this is why: Trump’s list: 289 accomplishments in just 20 months, ‘relentless’ promise-keeping.

Related: Marc Thiessen: Trump could be the most honest president in modern history. To be fair, that’s a low bar to clear. “For better or worse, since taking office Trump has done exactly what he promised he would do.”