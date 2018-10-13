PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 13, 2018

WHY IS THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY SUCH A CESSPIT OF OPEN ILLEGALITY? Video: Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams: Democrats’ “blue wave” in November would be comprised of those who are “documented and undocumented.”

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:32 pm