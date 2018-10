DAVID FRENCH: The Black Men Who Identify with Brett Kavanaugh Understand the Stakes. “The bottom line is that opponents of Kavanaugh didn’t just want to stop Kavanaugh, they wanted to create a cultural moment that many black men are very wise to be wary of. ‘Believe survivors’ is a slogan that resonates far beyond one single judicial confirmation. It’s the slogan of campus ‘justice’ that all too often echoes the injustice of America’s racist past.”