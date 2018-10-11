October 11, 2018
JUST NBC THE AMNESIA:
Shot:
Chaser:
As Victor Davis Hanson noted in January of 2016:
A few hours before delivering that State of the Union, President Obama met with rapper Kendrick Lamar. Obama announced that Lamar’s hit “How Much a Dollar Cost” was his favorite song of 2015. The song comes from the album To Pimp a Butterfly; the album cover shows a crowd of young African-American men massed in front of the White House. In celebratory fashion, all are gripping champagne bottles and hundred-dollar bills; in front of them lies the corpse of a white judge, with two Xs drawn over his closed eyes. So why wouldn’t the president’s advisors at least have advised him that such a gratuitous White House sanction might be incongruous with a visual message of racial hatred? Was Obama seeking cultural authenticity, of the sort he seeks by wearing a T-shirt, with his baseball cap on backwards and thumb up?
To play the old “what if” game that is necessary in the bewildering age of Obama: what if President George W. Bush had invited to the White House a controversial country Western singer, known for using the f- and n- words liberally in his music and celebrating attacks on Bureau of Land Management officers?
Last year veteran libertarian-leaning blogger “Neontaster” tweeted:
Though I’m not sure if Kanye dropping the mf-word in the Oval Office trumps (sorry) supporting an artist featuring murder at the White House on his cover. Certainly, past occupants of the White House have uttered equally colorful language.
UPDATE: Kanye’s mf-bomb? “Close but no cigar compared to what Clinton did there,” Dana Loesch tweets.