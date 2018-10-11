October 11, 2018

MEMO TO CALIFORNIA GOP: VOTE SOCIALIST? “There has been speculation that Feinstein launched the late stunt on Kavanaugh because she was worried about losing to de Leon. It would be the height of irony if it was Republicans delivered a humiliating blow and ignominious end to her long career as a result of that bad faith act. I know it is an unnatural act for good California Republicans—all ten of us that are left—to vote for a socialist, but think about it. I doubt Chuck Schumer would really thrill to having Kevin de Leon in his caucus.”

And don’t miss the appearance by Hans Gruber at the end of Steve Hayward’s post.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): I dunno, I considered recommending this but then remembered when the Germans put Lenin on the train to Moscow.