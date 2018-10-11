PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 11, 2018

BLUE WAVE? With Florida Governor’s Race Tied, Donors and Hillary Rally to Democrat’s Rescue. “DeSantis-Gillum gubernatorial election described as the ‘most nationalized race for Florida governor we’ve ever seen.'”

Posted by Stephen Green at 5:48 pm