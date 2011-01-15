October 10, 2018

NEW CIVILITY WATCH. OR, QUESTION ASKED AND ANSWERED:

● What Changes Will We Make After the Giffords Shooting?

—Alec Baldwin, the Huffington Post, January 15, 2011.

● HuffPost Editor Reveals New Year’s Resolution: ‘Kill All Men.’

—The Daily Caller, December 29, 2017.

● “We will not sit down and shut up. We will keep screaming. We will continue to confront our elected officials wherever we encounter them… We have a brave, bold vision for the world we want to live in and of what justice means to us.”

—The Huffington Post’s twitter feed, today.

Found via Iowahawk, who tweets, “I guess the strategy is to give the Republicans so much campaign ad B-roll they’ll collapse from the monumental job of editing it all,” along with a photo of Scotty in the engine room shouting, “The video clips are comin’ in so fast I cannah fit ’em into a single 30 second spot Captain! It’s meltin’ down the Avid machine cores!”

