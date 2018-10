OLD AND BUSTED: Christine O’Donnell assuring voters “I’m not a witch” before cratering at the ballet box in 2010.

The new hotness? “We ‘refuse to be silent any longer’: magic as self-care after Kavanaugh — Modern-day witches are creating rituals to foster solidarity, activism, and healing,” an actual headline today at young adult Website Vox.com.

Found via Ace of Spades, who jokes, “Trust all content from Vox. Magic is an effective therapy.”