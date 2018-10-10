October 10, 2018

HAVE GUN, WILL…BE FORCED TO JUSTIFY IT TO COLLEGE BUREAUCRATS: Anand Venigalla is a Long Island University student who posted pictures of a trip to Cabela’s on Facebook, prompting LIU to drag him in and grill him about whether he had violent intentions. Take a look at the pics and judge for yourself. From the look of it, King George III might have something to worry about if Venigalla gets his hands on a time machine, but that’s about it. Feel free to drop a (polite) line to LIU letting ’em know how you feel.