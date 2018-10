LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Hillary Sez Dems Will Be Civil Once They Have Their Power Back and Much, Much More. “Hillary Clinton says Democrats can’t be civil with Republicans. Yeah, we know, we know. At least some of us know. Here’s a list John Nolte is keeping over at Breitbart of violence and harassment against Trump supporters. The tally is 583 acts of violence.”

It’s civility tomorrow and civility yesterday but never civility today.