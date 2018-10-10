October 10, 2018

I KINDA WANT A STEERING WHEEL, EVEN IF I DON’T PLAN TO USE IT: U.S. to Allow Cars Without Steering Wheels: New voluntary guidelines from NHTSA will allow cars specifically designed for Level 4 autonomous driving on the road. “A car without a steering wheel, pedals or mirrors must necessarily be able to drive itself without supervision, so that anyone inside can go to sleep. That qualifies for Level 4 autonomy, which is to say that there are still certain constraints: It can’t go anywhere, anytime, under any conditions, as a Level 5 car could do, but neither must there be a driver capable of taking back control after a warning, as in Level 3. Levels 3 and 5 are well defined, but the constraints on Level 4 are squishy. Put a mere people mover on tracks in a sealed passageway at an airport and it would qualify as Level 4. For that matter, so would an elevator.”