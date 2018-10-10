PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
October 10, 2018

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: North Carolina middle school marquee reads ‘F*** Kavanaugh.’

I saw the picture circulating and figured it was probably fake. And the school district claimed that it was at first, before admitting it was real.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:30 am