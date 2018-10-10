October 10, 2018
K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: North Carolina middle school marquee reads ‘F*** Kavanaugh.’
I saw the picture circulating and figured it was probably fake. And the school district claimed that it was at first, before admitting it was real.
