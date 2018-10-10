October 10, 2018

IS THIS EVEN ALLOWED? I am a sexual assault survivor, and I don’t want you to just take my word for it: I was assaulted 14 years ago, but I’m thankful that I cannot condemn the man without evidence. The due process laws that protect him also protect me.

There must be a standard, otherwise no one is safe from having their life destroyed by a wayward accusation. Due process is not an obstruction to justice, it is a foundation of the American rule of law and was meant to be a barrier to hasty judgment and conviction by public opinion.

The Kavanaugh controversy has turned the world upside down. Talking heads and Twitter mobs have already dubbed him “the attacker” despite having seen no proof that the events described by Ford even occurred.

This sets a terrifying precedent for the future, no matter which side of the political aisle you find yourself on, especially in an age where victimhood is currency and everyone is buying.

Ford made allegations that deserved to be investigated, and while she may have had the right to be heard, she does not have the right to be blindly believed.

Nobody does.