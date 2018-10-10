October 10, 2018
STUDY: Media Devotes 0.7 Percent of Coverage to Booming Trump Economy. “Talk about burying the lede.”
Funny, but they sure seemed on board with trumping up Obama’s worst-postwar recovery as some kind of economic miracle.
|PJ Media encourages you to read our updated PRIVACY POLICY and COOKIE POLICY.
|
X
STUDY: Media Devotes 0.7 Percent of Coverage to Booming Trump Economy. “Talk about burying the lede.”
Funny, but they sure seemed on board with trumping up Obama’s worst-postwar recovery as some kind of economic miracle.