October 10, 2018

STUDY: Media Devotes 0.7 Percent of Coverage to Booming Trump Economy. “Talk about burying the lede.”

Funny, but they sure seemed on board with trumping up Obama’s worst-postwar recovery as some kind of economic miracle.

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:08 am