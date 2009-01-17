October 9, 2018

SNOWFALLS ARE NOW JUST A THING OF THE PAST.

● Shot: Terrifying climate change warning: 12 years until we’re doomed.

—The New York Post, yesterday.

● Chaser: President Obama ‘has four years to save Earth.’

—The London Guardian, January 17, 2009.

I blame the Frisbee ion.

Related: “But the self-anointed must make a choice. Either the plane is going down — in which case literally everything else is unimportant — or the plane is fine and flying, and Al Gore, et al., have been using climate change the way apocalyptics always do: as a means of dividing them from us, sinners from saints, those whose lives matter and those who lives don’t.”