October 9, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, INSTITUTIONALLY-PERPETRATED RACISM EDITION: Harvard’s Student Body: Hitting the Targets, Spinning the Story. “High schoolers who try to get into Harvard are unique individuals; the applicant pool they make up is unique each year as well. Truly considering applicants on an individual basis ought therefore to produce variability in the racial percentages across the years. Because there isn’t much variability, these numbers prove by themselves that Harvard has a policy of predetermined percentages, regardless of the number or quality of applicants. Such a statistical uniformity is so unlikely that it cannot be explained in any other way. As the Asian American plaintiffs have enunciated in their complaint, Harvard ‘racially balances its entering freshman class to ensure proportional representation of the various racial and ethnic groups in Harvard’s student body.'”