October 9, 2018

BLUE WAVE? Democratic fundraiser says America is racist and sexist, ‘F–k the bible voters.’ “Democrats are hoping to make gains in Republican-leaning congressional districts by running moderates with biographies that appeal to center-right voters including veterans, gun owners, and football players, and in doing so have distanced themselves from the far-left of the Democratic Party.”

This is the same bait-and-switch the Democrats used in part to win back the House in 2006. After the last fews weeks though, it seems less and less likely that voters will fall for it a second time.