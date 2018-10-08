October 8, 2018

UH-OH: Explosion and fire at Canada’s largest oil refinery.

Images posted on social media networks showed intermittent flames and a column of black smoke rising from the refinery, the country’s largest with a production capacity of 300,00 barrels of refined products a day.

Rob Beebe, who lives near the refinery, told Radio Canada he felt his house shake, followed by a blast.

The company that owns the refinery confirmed on Twitter that a “major incident” occurred there.