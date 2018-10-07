October 7, 2018
RIGHT AFTER HE SAID HE’D VOTE YES ON KAVANAUGH, TOO: Taylor Swift Endorses Bredesen.
But dissing Blackburn like that? I’m old enough to remember when there was a special place in Hell for women who don’t support other women.
