October 7, 2018

RIGHT AFTER HE SAID HE’D VOTE YES ON KAVANAUGH, TOO: Taylor Swift Endorses Bredesen.

But dissing Blackburn like that? I’m old enough to remember when there was a special place in Hell for women who don’t support other women.

UPDATE: Taylor Swift Endorses Brett Kavanaugh Supporter.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:28 pm