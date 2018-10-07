October 7, 2018

NBC REPORTER BECOMES FULL-BLOWN ACTIVIST AFTER SENATE’S KAVANAUGH CONFIRMATION:

NBC reporter Ken Dilanian tweeted on Sunday that states with varying population sizes should not get the same representation in the U.S. Senate.

Dilanian suggested in his tweet that it was unfair that Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on Saturday, quoting a Washington Post article that said, “Senators representing less than half the U.S. are about to confirm a nominee opposed by most Americans.”

“It may not happen in our lifetimes, but the idea that North Dakota and New York get the same representation in the Senate has to change,” Dilanian tweeted.